Tuesday 2nd February 2021
Kevin Hart to play opposite Cate Blanchett in upcoming ‘Borderlands’ film

  • @ 4:20 am

Kevin Hart has landed a role in the upcoming Lionsgate film, Borderlands. The movie studio’s Twitter feed read, “This cast is getting wild. please join me in welcoming @Kevinhart4real to the @borderlands fam!” 

Hart also celebrated the news with a tweet, posting, “This is a BIG one….So excited to be working with Cate Blanchett & Eli Roth on such an amazing project. Borderlands …..Wooooooow. God is gooooooood!!!!! Let’s goooooooo.”

Roth is directing the movie from a script by Craig Mazin. Based on the popular video game of the same name, Borderlands is a space western that follows the Vault Hunters on the distant planet Pandora.

Editorial credit: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com

