Archives for January 1991

January 1991

Glasgow Daily Times

1-2-1991 – Joel Brinkerhoff, son of John and Deborah Brinkerhoff, of Glasgow was the first baby born in 1991 at T J Samson Hospital.

1-3-1991 – Barren River Lake is 14 feet above summer pool. Many areas are flooding in Kentucky.

Jerry Eubank resigns after 15 years at the helm of Barren County Football.

1-4-1991 – Betty Harper Long died Thursday in a fire that occurred at her home, a house trailer on Rose Hill in Tompkinsville.

1-5-1991 – AD – Special – Sweaters and Skirts $1.79 each, shirts 95 cents at Key One Hour Cleaners.

Paint Corner is under new ownership, Linda Armstrong.

1-7-1991- AD – Houchens – Charmin Toilet Tissue 4 roll package 99 cents, Fryer Breasts 99 cents a pound, Del Monte Vegetables 33 cents for 16-17 oz. can.

1-8-1991 – Park City Little League Cheerleaders placed 4th in Little League division of the YMCA State competition – Ginger Murley, Christie Wallace, Betsy Hawks, Heather Bridges, Nikki Saltsman, Holli Hanson, Brenda Pennycuff and Stephanie Gosnell.

1-9-1991 – Park City Branch of South Central Bank was robbed shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday.

1-11-1991 – 1990 marked the completion of the Barren County Family YMCA’s first full year of activities.

1-13-1991 – Roger Martin, Park City Banker, has been in four robberies during his career, a record he would rather not have. 1st – October 1962, 2nd, May 1972, 3rd June 1983 and the latest last Tuesday. (Henry, remember Mike Majors reporting the one in 1972)

Another First – Glasgow Wants to Know – a live call in show on Channel 49 – Uhel Barrickman, Moderator. The first special guest will be Charles B Honeycutt.

1-14-1991 – Coach Coy Meadows is honored to mark his 100th career win as Scottie Football Head Coach.

1-15-1991 – Donnie Shaw is elected Metcalfe County Board of Education Chairman. Sherry Devore and Terry Jeffries are installed as new board members.

1-16-1991 – A SCKCC proposed grant application is presented to Barren County Fiscal Court concerning the renovation of the old Kentucky Pants Building on Race Street.

1-17-1991 – After a sleepless night, America arises to war. Air strikes on Iraq – Uncertainty grows for families of local guardsmen.

1-18-1991 – AD – Jolly’s Restaurant – Happy Valley Road, Glasgow – The best in Breakfast – 2 eggs, bacon or sausage, toast and jelly and bottomless cups of coffee only $2.59.

1-20 – 1991- Kelly Steenbergen is crowned Barren County High School Basketball Homecoming Queen.

1-21-1991 – Ribbon cutting held for Shoney’s/ Randy Hicks is the manager.

1-23-1991 – Sports – Barren County lost to Warren Central 62-52 and Glasgow wins over Greenwood 77-62. Frank Beauchamp and Jerome Rhodes were two of the players in those games.

1-24-1991 – Clubhouse at Buck Creek Sportsman Club was totally destroyed by fire Wednesday evening.

1-25-1991 – People and Places by Frances Bastien features Carlos Ford of Tompkinsville – Ford makes wooden knives as a hobby.

1-27- 1991 – BCHS Class of 1975 holds 15th class reunion.

The 623rd Field Artillery Battalion was honored Friday at Ft. Campbell in a “Pass and Review: before being deployed.

1-29-1991 – T J Samson Hospital Auxiliary honors Oma Matthews for her Volunteer work. She began working the Gift Shop in 1974.

1-30 – 1991 – City of Glasgow to begin Recycling Program. Dale Norman, Jeanne Scalise and Sam Norris are members of the Street and Sanitation Committee.

1-31-1991 – On ABC-TV – Thursday night – Wheel of Fortune, The Father Dowling Mysteries, Gabriel’s Fire, Primetime Live with Sam Donaldson and Diane Sawyer.