Barren Co. Property Transfers – Week of Oct. 19, 2020

GLASGOW, Ky. – The following property transfers occurred from Oct. 19 through Oct. 23, 2020. Tax information is not reported when money is not exchanged. Such instances include foreclosures, master commissioner deeds, divorce settlements and transfers made within a family.

Oct. 19, 2020:

Ricky L. Myers to Cheryl L. Myers, 44.576 acres, Highway 70.

Ricky L. Myers to Cheryl L. Myers, two lots, Highway 70.

Ricky L. Myers to Cheryl L. Myers, .682 acres, Highway 70.

Ricky L. Myers to Cheryl L. Myers, 4.28 acres, Highway 70.

David E. Holsinger to Karen A. Holsinger, 5.935 acres, Wilson Road.

David A. Love to David A. Love and Zhiqin Ouyang, .26 acres (Lot 33), Cranbrook Drive,

Patricia Johnson to Sarah Patrick, 5.4 acres (Tract 3), Lick Branch Road, $25,000.

Zachary M. Turner and Jennifer Turner to Robert D. Byrd and Angela D. Byrd, Lot 5, Oaks of Autumn Ridge Subdivision, $232,000.

Glasgow-Barren County Economic Industrial Development Authority to Joshua S. Strong and Ashlee K. Strong, two parcels, South Beaver Trail.

Southern Craftsman Homes LLC to Eugina P. Zanon, Lot 6, Blakeman Street, $165,000.

Bryan Saling and Leslie Saling to Daniel Deckard and Lane Deckard, multiple parcels, Barren and Edmonson Counties, $215,000.

C, G & P Enterprises LLC to Southern Craftsman Homes LLC, multiple lots (#1, 2 and 3), Parkview Estates (phase one), $54,000.

Oct. 20, 2020:

Willie D. Houchens and Melinda K. Houchens to Angelia Upton and Joshua Upton, 1.711 acres (Lot 111), Beechtree Lane, $30,000.

Ricky Huddleston and Gala Huddleston to Gordon Kelsay Jr. and Linda Kelsay, 16.801 acres, Winn School Road, $123,000.

Rickie Hagan to Orvil G. Clark, .864 acres, Kino Road, $199,000.

Jayson W. Brown and Melissa D. Brown to Pamela Lane, 1.375 acres (Tract #1), Dripping Springs Road, $200,000.

Maydean Grant to Jared T. Hinkle, Lots 35 and 36, Block B of Payne and Yates Radio Court Subdivision, $89,000.

Knox Rental Homes LLC to Taylor Kistner and Jessica A. Kistner, 1.426 acres (Tract #1), Kino-Eighty Eight Road, $85,000.

Betty Jean Hall Revocable Living Trust to Kathy Elaine Wheeler Hall, Lot 14, Twin Creek Estates.

Thomas Lapham and Janelle Lapham to Justin Brieschke, 3.43 acres, New Salem Road, $13,000.

Oct. 21, 2020:

Roger A. Houchens and Tammy S. Houchens to Joseph F. Bright Jr., 3.729 acres, Highway 90, $242,000.

Tom A. Pennington and Portia B. Pennington to Steven Burmester and Jane Burmester, .812 acres (Lot #16), Eagle Point Drive, $364,000.

Jimmy D. Pennington, Joy S. Bennett and Helen S. England to Christopher A. Neitzel and Stacy Neitzel, multiple lots (P14/ 860), Barren County, $38,000.

Oct. 22, 2020:

Estate of Luther Rogers Wells Jr. to David P. Nirschl and Karen L. Nirschl, 42.684 acres (Tract 11), Lecta Kino Road, $160,500.

Lucas Cove Development Inc. to Jason G. Owen, two parcels (Lots #25 and 26), Grimes Way, $50,000.

Richard A. Carrico and Kathleen S. Carrico to Zachary M. Turner and Jennifer Turner, 5.402 acres (Lot 17), Northwood Drive, $575,000.

405 S. L. Rogers Wells Blvd LLC to MED Partners LLC, 1.092 acres (Lot 14), S. L. Rogers Wells Blvd, $749,000.

Roger Gossett to Kenneth R. Ford, multiple lots, Clayburn Avenue and Newman St., $2,500.

Sak Properties LLC to Kenneth R. Ford, Lot, Clayburn Avenue, $3,000.

Judy Harris, Billy Harris and Tim Key to Dennis Hatler, 1.9 acres (Lot #2), Barren County, $100,000.

Oct. 23, 2020:

Ebenezer Properties LLC to H.D. Investment LLC, Tract, East Main Street, $173,500.

Perry A. Cook and Diane Cook to Michael A. Cook and Steven L. Cook, Lot #38, Happy Landing Road, $5,000.

Loretta Wimpee to Brent C. Wimpee and Littia Wimpee, Lots 29, 30, 31 and 32, Austin Bend Shady Cove Subdivision, $6,000.

Patricia E. Cichowicz to Patricia E. Cichowicz and Sascha E. Cichowicz, 1.335 acres (Tract 5), Indian Hills Road.

Highlander Properties LLC to Jack D. Stone and Julie Stone, .829 acres (Lot 3), Dunedin Way, $45,000.

Glenn A. Hester and Lousie E. Hester to Josh Morris and Leslie Morris, multiple tracts, Lick Branch Road, $90,000.

Stacy A. Gibson and Jennifer D. Gibson to Morgan J. Bramer and Robin L. Bramer, Lot 86, Old Scottsville Loop 2 Road, $236,000.