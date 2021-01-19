William J. “Tojo” Strode, 78, of Scottsville, KY passed away Monday, January 18, 2021 at Hospice House of Southern Kentucky. The Scottsville, KY native was a retired employee of General Electric and A.O. Smith, a Viet Nam U.S. Army veteran and member of Corinth General Baptist Church. He was a son of the late David Clay Strode and Emma Willoughby Strode.

He is survived by his wife: Wanda Strode, Scottsville, KY;

1 son: Jr. Strode and wife, Michelle, Scottsville, KY;

1 daughter: Heidi Paris and husband, Richard, Scottsville, KY;

1 brother: David Strode and wife, Mary Lois, Scottsville, KY;

1 sister: Ann Adler, Scottsville, KY;

1 sister-in-law: Jean Strode, Scottsville, KY;

4 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by 1 brother: Donald Strode and 1 brother-in-law: Fritz Adler.

Funeral services will be 12:00 Noon Thursday at Goad Funeral Home with Bro. Mike Harper and Bro. Keith Patrick officiating and burial in Allen County Memorial Gardens with military honors by Glasgow D.A.V. Chapter 20. Visitation will be 3:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday and after 7:00 A.M. Thursday until funeral time. According to the Kentucky Funeral Director’s Association social distancing and face mask are REQUIRED and NO PUBLIC lounge is available.