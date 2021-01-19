Tracy Michelle Neal, 43, of Glasgow, KY died Sunday, January 17, 2021. Born in Bowling Green, KY, she was the daughter of James E Casteel of Glasgow who survives and the late Brenda Kay Byrd Casteel. Mrs. Neal was a 1995 graduate of Barren County High School. She was a homemaker and member of the Poplar Log Church of Christ.

In addition to her father she is survived by her husband, Danny Neal of Hiseville; two daughters, Gabrielle Mesker (Nathaniel) and Kayla Hodge both of Glasgow; one brother, Jamie Casteel (Dana); two grandchildren, Kayslea and Austen Mesker both of Glasgow; two nephews, Colten Holman (Harlie) and Jonathan Casteel both of Glasgow, along with several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral service will be held 2:00pm Saturday, January 23, 2021 at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Poplar Log Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday January 23rd from 11:00am until time for the service at 2:00pm.

All Those who wish to honor and remember Mrs. Neal in person at the visitation or service must wear a mask or other appropriate facial covering and practice physical distancing while inside the funeral home for the safety of those in attendance.

A. F. Crow & Son is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Neal. Share your message of condolence with the family of Tracy Michelle Neal at www.crowfuneralhome.com