Marjorie A. Pruitt, 85, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Monday, January 18, 2021 at Glenview Health Care. She was a daughter of the late Chester Bryan Mills and Pauline Parker Mills. She attended Rock Springs Baptist Church.

She is survived by one son: Gary (Sue) Pruitt; one daughter: Kathie Sue Pruitt; three grandchildren: Scottie Mesker, Cheri Kosbiel and Jessica Jones; nine great-grandchildren: Hunter Young, Sophia Barrett, Brandon Kosbiel, Gracie Spencer, Courtney Spencer, Jamie Smith, Keaton Kosbiel, Emma Kosbiel, Casey Smity; one great-great-grandchild: Adalyn Hoffman; one brother: Chester Byron Mills.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by two daughters: Jacqueline Louise Powell and Rose Ann Mesker; one granddaughter: Carrie Lee Barrett; three brothers: Howard Mills, Billy Joe Mills, J. B. Mills; two sisters: Wilma Thompson and Joyce Humphrey; one great-granddaughter: Leigh Ann Spencer.

Funeral will be 1:00 pm Thursday, January 21, 2021 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Hiseville Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10:00 am Thursday until time for services at the funeral home.

In keeping with the Governor’s recommendations for safety during funeral and memorial services, the number of attendees in the funeral home at any given time will be limited; no food permitted in the lounge; social distancing will be necessary; and face coverings are required.