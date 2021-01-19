Joan Violet Rapchinski, 80, of Scottsville, KY passed away Friday, January 15, 2021 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Jersey City, NJ native was a homemaker, former employee of Paco Pharmaceuticals and a Catholic. She was a daughter of the late John Joseph Rapchinski and Rose Dorthea Henning Rapchinski.

She is survived by 2 daughters: Robyn Bomba and Kelley Gawlik, both of Scottsville, KY;

2 sister: Diane Beard, Buford, NC;

3 grandchildren: Krystine Reyton (Steven), Dannielle Hurt and Shealyn Gawlik.

Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Wednesday at Goad Funeral Home with cremation to follow. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations for funeral expenses. Donations may be made at Goad Funeral Home.