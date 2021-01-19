Tuesday 19th January 2021
Joan Violet Rapchinski

Joan Violet Rapchinski, 80, of Scottsville, KY passed away Friday, January 15, 2021 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green.  The Jersey City, NJ native was a homemaker, former employee of Paco Pharmaceuticals and a Catholic.  She was a daughter of the late John Joseph Rapchinski and Rose Dorthea Henning Rapchinski. 

She is survived by 2 daughters:  Robyn Bomba and Kelley Gawlik, both of Scottsville, KY; 

2 sister:  Diane Beard, Buford, NC; 

3 grandchildren:  Krystine Reyton (Steven), Dannielle Hurt and Shealyn Gawlik. 

Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Wednesday at Goad Funeral Home with cremation to follow.  Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations for funeral expenses.  Donations may be made at Goad Funeral Home.

