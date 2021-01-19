Janet Marie Hudson, 60 of Bowling Green died Monday, January 18 at the Hospice House.

Janet was a daughter of the late Glen and Alta Risley Senn and is preceded in death by a sister, Sandra Moss. She was a retired employee of the Medical Center.

Her survivors include her husband, Donald Hudson; two brothers, Larry Senn (Sheila) and David Senn (Paula); several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Friday 10 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. at Hardy & Son Funeral Home with a graveside service at 1 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery.

Those who wish to honor Janet in person at the visitation must wear a mask or facial covering and practice social distancing while inside the funeral home.