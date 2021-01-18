Terumi Arita Poteet, age 92 of Wingfield, departed this life on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Greenview Regional Hospital. She was born on November 5, 1928 in Nagoya, Japan to the late Fugeo Arita and Tetue Ocuda. She met and married her husband, the late Gilbert D. Poteet, while he served the U.S. Air Force in World War II.

Terumi was a housewife, devoted mother and wife.

She leaves to honor her memory– three sons, Richard D. Poteet (Marilyn) of Bowling Green, Donald J. Poteet of Bowling Green and Frankie B. Poteet (Lisa) of Cynthiana, KY and eleven grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by one sister, Hoshimi Fugekawa.

Interment will be in Wingfield Church Cemetery.

THE VISITATION AND FUNERAL SERVICE WILL BE PRIVATE.

ARRANGEMENTS BY PATTON FUNERAL HOME BROWNSVILLE CHAPEL