Shirley Ann Francis, 83, of Glasgow passed away at the T.J. Samson Community Hospital on Friday, January 15th, after an extended illness. Born September 4th, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Gladys Harrison Bidwell. Clifton C. Francis, her husband of 60 years, also preceded her in death.

Shirley worked as an LPN for 40 years having served the community in the cities of Hopkinsville, Louisville, and Glasgow, KY. She was primarily a pediatric nurse, having worked for Dr.’s George and Carolyn McKinley at the Howard Clinic for 30 years. She also worked for Dr. Bryant, Dr. Starr, and Dr. Watts before her retirement. She was a member of Coral Hill Baptist Church for over 50 years.

Survivors include her son, Coty Francis (Carol Faye) of Cullman, AL. A cousin, Junior Williams of Lucas, three brothers-in-law, Curtis Francis, Clarence Francis (Connie), both of Glasgow and Cleve Francis (Janie) of Louisville. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Clarice Strode of Mt. Hermon and a stepbrother, Lee Bidwell (Frances) of Glasgow. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Dimple Francis, and brother-in-law, Harold Strode.

Thank you to the employees of NHC – Glasgow for her care. A very special thank you to her friends and care givers, Denise Taylor, and Martha Kas.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 20th at the Caney Fork Cemetery in Etoile. A.F. crow & Son is honored to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Francis. Please share your condolence with the family at www.crowfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to the Barren River Animal Welfare Association (BRAWA), P.O. Box 171, Glasgow, KY 42142.