Shelby Jean Huffman Pedigo, 81, Cave City passed away Monday, January 18, 2021 at Signature Health Care, Hart County. She was born June 21, 1939 in Glasgow to the late Wrenneth and Chloe Martin Huffman and the widow of James Pedigo. She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include a son, Jimmy Pedigo (Jennifer) of Smiths Grove; four daughters, Kathi Pedigo, Cave City, Kim Pedigo, Portland TN, Sondra Pedigo, Portland, TN, Lisa Barron (Cameron), Cave City; two brothers, Martin Huffman and Butch Huffman, both of Glasgow; three grandchildren, Jen Houghtaling, Megan Milby, Jenna Grace Pedigo; three great-grandchildren, Landon Houghtaling, Hayden Smith and Olivia Houghtaling.

Private graveside services will be at 1 PM Wednesday January 20 at the Cave City Cemetery. Visitation at the Bob Hunt Funeral Chapel, Cave City, will be on Tuesday from 4 to 8 PM and on Wednesday from 12 to 1 PM.

Due to the current Covid-19 Crisis the KY Governor has mandated that all visitors shall wear a mask or face covering and maintain safe distancing of 6 feet. The funeral home capacity is limited to 50% occupancy. Hugging and shaking hands are discouraged. We regret that our lounge is closed due to Covid and there will be no food or drinks allowed. We appreciate your understanding during this health crisis.

