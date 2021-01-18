Randall Page of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021, at The Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville, Kentucky, having attained the age of 81 years and 4 months and 6 days. He was born in the Bow Community of Cumberland County, Kentucky on Monday, September 11, 1939, the son of Travis and Vivian (Bruton) Page. He was of Methodist faith, member of the former Irish Bottom Christian Church, was attending the Seminary United Methodist Church, served on the Soil Conservation board for over 25 years, a member of The Cattlemans Association, was a member of the Kentucky National Guard and Army Reserve.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Joe & Robbie (Wells) Allen, nephew, Landon West.

He is survived by his wife, Janet Sue (Allen) Page of Burkesville, Kentucky, whom he wed June 28, 1956, daughter, Jana Lisa (and Alan D.) Cash of Albany, Kentucky, grandson, Luke Travis Cash of Albany, Kentucky, sister, Sue Carolyn West of Bowling Green, Kentucky, aunt, Geraldine (and Orestus) Flowers, niece and nephew, Miranda, (and Brian) West, Micah West, great-niece and nephews, Courtland (and Derrick) Sanders, Landon May, Lawson May, great-great-nieces and nephews, Ellys Sanders, Asher Sanders, Bitts Sanders, and a host of cousins and friends also survive.

The funeral will be conducted on Thursday, January 21, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky with Bro. Greg Wells officiating. Burial will be in the Burkesville Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 9:00 a.m. Thursday, January 21, 2021, until the funeral hour on Thursday. Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements.