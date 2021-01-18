Maurice Henry Simmons, age 79 of Glasgow passed away Saturday, January 16, 2021 at NHC Health Care in Glasgow. He was a native of Center and a life long farmer.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Maurice Belmont and Lucy Richey Edwards Simmons; one sister, Louise Thompson.

He is survived by his son, Eric Simmons of Glasgow; his daughter, Tara Simmons England of Louisville; four grandchildren, Lara Anne Simmons; Tyler Gribbins, Kaysen England, and Eastyn England; one sister, Patsy Russell of Center; one brother, Terrell Simmons of Louisville; several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday January 20, 2021 in the chapel of Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Center Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4 – 8 p.m. on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at Winn Funeral Home and again on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until the time of service.

