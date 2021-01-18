Lucian Glenn Hawes, 87, of Scottsville, KY passed away Monday, January 18, 2021 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Ramsey, KY native was a U. S. Army veteran of the Korean Conflict, retired employee of Rodgers Cartridge and member of Taylor Masonic Lodge and the Teamsters Union. He as a son of the late Lucian Lowell Hawes and Monte Brown Hawes.

He is survived by his wife: Beatrice Hawes, Scottsville, KY;

1 son: David Glenn Hawes and wife, Laura, Clinton, MI;

1 daughter: Linda Sue Hawes-Crawford and companion, Dan, Gaylord, MI;

A daughter-in-law: Peggy Cunningham, Glasgow, KY;

4 grandchildren: Rebecca Baggett (Tony), Sara Nicole Hall (Joey), Sabrina Pedigo (Casey) and Tammy Cunningham;

5 great grandchildren: Knoxlee Baggett, Jamison Baggett, Natalie Hall, Sydney Pedigo and Sawyer Pedigo.

He was preceded in death by a son: Freddie Hawes; 2 sisters: Betty Elmore and Maxine Pendley; 2 brothers: James Hawes and William Hawes.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Goad Funeral Home with Bro. Jeremy England officiating and burial in Pleasant Home Cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday and after 7:00 a.m. Saturday until funeral time at Goad Funeral Home.