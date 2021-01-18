Tuesday 19th January 2021
Lucian Glenn Hawes

  @ 4:59 pm

Lucian Glenn Hawes, 87, of Scottsville, KY passed away Monday, January 18, 2021 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green.  The Ramsey, KY native was a U. S. Army veteran of the Korean Conflict, retired employee of Rodgers Cartridge and member of Taylor Masonic Lodge and the Teamsters Union.  He as a son of the late Lucian Lowell Hawes and Monte Brown Hawes. 

He is survived by his wife:  Beatrice Hawes, Scottsville, KY; 

1 son:  David Glenn Hawes and wife, Laura, Clinton, MI;

1 daughter:  Linda Sue Hawes-Crawford and companion, Dan, Gaylord, MI;

A daughter-in-law:  Peggy Cunningham, Glasgow, KY; 

4 grandchildren:  Rebecca Baggett (Tony), Sara Nicole Hall (Joey), Sabrina Pedigo (Casey) and Tammy Cunningham; 

5 great grandchildren:  Knoxlee Baggett, Jamison Baggett, Natalie Hall, Sydney Pedigo and Sawyer Pedigo. 

He was preceded in death by a son:  Freddie Hawes; 2 sisters:  Betty Elmore and Maxine Pendley; 2 brothers:  James Hawes and William Hawes. 

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Goad Funeral Home with Bro. Jeremy England officiating and burial in Pleasant Home Cemetery.  Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday and after 7:00 a.m. Saturday until funeral time at Goad Funeral Home.  

