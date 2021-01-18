Lorene C. Vincent, age 84 of Bee Spring, departed this life on Sunday, January 17, 2021 at the Genesis Edmonson Center. The Edmonson County native was born on October 26, 1935 to the late Noel and Ellis Meredith Carroll. She was married to Clevie Royell Vincent, who preceded her in death.

Lorene retired from Country Oven Bakery as a cake- icer. She served in the U.S. Marines in the WAX (Women’s Auxiliary) division. and was a member of Jock United Baptist Church. Lorene enjoyed working in her garden and teaching her grandchildren to cook and can vegetables. She was very creative and the family seamstress for special occasions and costumes. Her laughter was contagious, and she was very devout in her beliefs and love for her family.

She leaves to honor her memory– two children, Diane V. Eakles of Chalybeate and Jeffrey N. Vincent (Lisa Browning) of Bowling Green; five grandchildren, Josh Jones (Vicki) of Chalybeate, Sherrell Thompson (Michael) of Pig, Jordan Jones (Courtney) of Brownsville, Rachel Vincent of Roundhill and Eli Vincent of Bowling Green; four great-grandchildren, Anna Martin (Bryan), MaKaylee Thompson, Ryley and Lillian Jones; three great-great grandchildren; one sister, Clara Jean Elmore (HB) of Louisville and one brother, Billy Carroll of Louisville. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Christine Duvall and Charles Carroll.

Interment will be in Jock Church Cemetery.

VISITATION

3-7 PM, Tuesday, January 19, 2021

9-11 AM, Wednesday, January 20, 2021

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

11 AM, Wednesday, January 20, 2021

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

– ARRANGEMENTS BY PATTON FUNERAL HOME BROWNSVILLE CHAPEL