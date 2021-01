Charlcie Jaggers Woosley, 76, of Mammoth Cave passed away at 11:06 AM Jan. 14, 2021 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green.

The Edmonson County native was a waitress and a member of Cove Hollow United Baptist Church. She was a daughter of the late Daniel Webster Jaggers and Rebecca Ellen Poteet Jaggers. She was preceded in death by a son, Harold Gene Embry Jr.; a granddaughter, Cheyenne Morgan; three brothers, Earl Jaggers, Merle Jaggers and Harold Jaggers; and five sisters, Evelyn Jaggers, Loy Jaggers, Lucy Gibbons, Virgie Gilpsie and Millie Jaggers.

A public walk-through visitation will be held 3-8 PM Tuesday at Cove Hollow United Baptist Church. Funeral services are private. Burial will take place in Cove Hollow Cemetery.

Surviving are a daughter, Carol Dianne Brown of Mammoth Cave; two sisters, Irene Jaggers of Mammoth Cave and Margie Moon (Earnest) of Bonnieville; two grandchildren, Melissa Taylor (Josh) and Nita Morgan (Scott) both of Glasgow; and five great grandchildren, Kristi Byrd (Dawson), Megan Finn, Miranda Finn, Jeremiah Morgan and Adam Morgan.