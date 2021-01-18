Bedie Catherine Gentry Williams, 93, of Glasgow, died Saturday, January 16, 2021 at the Barren County Health and Rehab Center. Born in Tompkinsville, KY she was the daughter of the late Varnie and Vennie P. Gentry and the wife of the late James Morris Williams. Mrs. Williams was a homemaker and member of the Fairview Missionary Baptist Church in Monroe County.

Survivors include one daughter, Sheryl Scoville of Nashville, TN; three grandchildren, Amy DeVasher (Chad) of Glasgow, Rauni Rene Gott (Jonathan) of Glasgow and Cyndi Denice Lowe (Jason Fulton) of Auburn; 10 great-grandchildren, Kristian Birge, Nick Grinnell, Elizabeth Grinnell, Brooke Ogborn, Mika Ogborn, Katia Lowe, Alex Lowe, Niki Bennett, Taylor Gott and Stanton Gott; nine great-great-grandchildren along with several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by two sisters, Beulah Billingsley and Mayevan Greer; six brothers, Huston, Hubert, Hazel, Sonny, Omer and Lester Gentry.

Funeral service will be held 1:00pm Friday, January 22, 2021 at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Monroe County Memorial Lawn. Visitation will be Thursday, January 21, 2021 4:00pm until 8:00pm and on Friday morning January 22nd until time for service.

All those who wish to honor and remember Mrs. Williams in person at the visitation or service must wear a mask or other facial covering and practice social distancing while inside the funeral home for safety of those in attendance.

