Mitchell Eugene Rhodes, 85, of Indianapolis, In died on January 11, 2021 at River Walk Village in Indianapolis, In.

Mr. Rhodes was a native of Glasgow, Ky and the son of the late M. Alonzo and Ora Rhodes. He was a member of Rocky Hill Baptist Church and a retired owner and operator at Stone & Rhodes Trucking.

Survivors include one son, Jeff Cleveland; Four daughters, Darlene Trigg (Otis); Rita Rhodes; Lola Rhodes (Danny); Linda Rhodes; two brothers, Vechel Rhodes, Frank Rhodes; two sisters, Yvonne Boyd; Sylvia (Jim) Young; eight grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.

Funeral Services will be 1:00 pm Monday, January 18,2021 at Hayes Brothers Funeral Home Glasgow with Rev. Alice Hicks officiating. Burial will follow in Rocky Hill Church Cemetery.

Walk Through visitation will be from 11:00 to 1:00pm on Monday January 18, 2021 at Hayes Brothers Funeral Home Glasgow.