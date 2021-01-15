Phillip Ervin Brown, 57, of Center, KY, passed away Friday, January 15, 2021 at the Barren County Nursing & Rehab Facility in Glasgow. He was born on January 31, 1963 to the late Millard Brown and Katherine Harvey Brown Terry. Phillip was saved as a young adult at the Woodland United Baptist Church.

Survivors include two nieces and several cousins whom he loved dearly.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two brothers, Jerry Rodney Brown and Donald Ray Brown.

Graveside service will be held 1:00pm Monday, January 18th at the Buckley Cemetery. A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Brown. Please share your condolence with the family at www.crowfuneralhome.com.