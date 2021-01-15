Nathaniel James Ross Ford, age 20, of Tompkinsville, Kentucky passed away on Friday, January 8, 2021, in Killeen, Texas. He was born on August 20, 2000, the son of Scottie Ford and Kimberly (Graves) Ford.

Nathaniel was a 2018 graduate of Monroe County High School. He enlisted in the United States Army on May 6, 2019. Nathaniel received an Army Service Ribbon, Combat and special skill basic marksmanship medal, an Army achievement medal, a National Defense Service Medal, and a Global War on Terrorism medal during his service time. He married Haley Noella King on December 30, 2019. Nathaniel enjoyed gaming and spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by his parents, Kimberly (Graves) Ford of Tompkinsville; Scottie Ford and wife Joan of Glasgow, his wife, Haley Noella King; one son, Raiden Ford; one brother, Nathan Ford and wife Brittany of West Virginia; one sister, Kimber Ford of Tompkinsville; maternal grandmother, June Graves; paternal grandfather, James Ford also survives.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Donald Graves, and paternal grandmother, Corrine Ford.

Funeral services will be conducted at 4:00 PM on Sunday, January 17, 2021, at Anderson-Bartley Funeral Home, with cremation to follow. Bro.

John Ford will officiate the service. Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 17, 2021, from 10:00 AM until time for services at 4:00 PM.

A memorial headstone in honor of Nathaniel will be placed in the Mt.

Poland Cemetery at a later date.

Anderson-Bartley Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Nathaniel Ford.

Alternate expressions of sympathy may be made to the Raiden Ford Education Fund in memory of Nathaniel Ford and can be made at the funeral home.