Mrs. Elizabeth Gail (Wright) Hardin of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021, at The Medical Center in Bowling Green, Kentucky, having attained the age of 70 years and 3 months. She was born in Cumberland County, Kentucky on Saturday, October 14, 1950, the daughter of Roy and Nina Grace (Norris) Wright. She was of Methodist faith, attended Dutch Creek United Methodist Church, and was a homemaker and former employee of Druther’s and Five Star.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant son, Christopher Gale Hardin, step-mother, Lois Wright, grandparents, Jimmy Wright, Jim and Mary Norris, father-in-law, Finis Hardin, and an infant granddaughter, Hadley Grace Hardin.

She is survived by her husband, Gayle Samuel Hardin of Burkesville, Kentucky, whom she wed June 7, 1969, daughter, Cindy Lou (Hardin) Craft of Glasgow, Kentucky, son, Kendall Joseph “Joe” Hardin of Burkesville, Kentucky, sister, Brenda (& Lynn) Farlee of Auburn, Kentucky, brother, Dale (& Ruby) Wright, mother-in-law, Helen Hardin, brothers-in-law, Gary (& Joan) Hardin, Bill (& Brenda) Hardin, all of Burkesville, Kentucky, two grandchildren, John Christopher Craft, Dakota Ray Moore, one great-granddaughter, Heavenleigh Moore, and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be conducted on Monday, January 18, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville. Burial will be in the Dutch Creek Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 3:00 p.m. Sunday, January 17, 2021, until the funeral hour on Monday. Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements.