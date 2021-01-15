Geneva Fay Bragg, 81, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at NHC Health Care. She was born May 19 1939. She was the daughter of the late Edward Vance and Vody Burris Vance Moss. Geneva was a Christian who loved the Lord and loved her family.

She is survived by two daughters: Phyllis Sue (Charles) Reed, Rose (David) Burris; one son Paul (Connie) Bragg. Three grandchildren: Matthew Bragg, Laura Beth (Matt) McClellan and Brittany (Corey) Carter; four great-grandchildren: Colby McCandless. Leah Beth McClellan, Bryanna Bragg and Remington Matthew Carter; one step-sister: Ernestine Bennett.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her step-father: Enos Moss; two sons: Roger and James Bragg; daughter-in-law: Brenda Bragg; granddaughter-in-law: Sierra Bragg; step-brother: Delbert Moss.

Funeral will be a private service for the family. Burial will be in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Walk thru visitation will be from 3:30 pm to 4:30 pm Saturday, January 16, 2021 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home.

In keeping with the Governor’s recommendations for safety during funeral and memorial services, the number of attendees in the funeral home at any given time will be limited; no food permitted in the lounge; social distancing will be necessary; and face coverings are required.