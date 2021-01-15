Elsie Dawn Tabor Coots, 91, of Greenville, Kentucky, formerly of Scottsville, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at Select Specialty Hospital in Evansville, Indiana.

Born August 1, 1929 in Scottsville, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Hubert William Tabor and Vula Frances Cassaday Tabor. She married Curtis Coots, who precedes her in death, on February 3, 1950 in Scottsville, Kentucky. She was a graduate of Allen County High School and Western Kentucky University, where she received a B.S. in Elementary Education in 1969 and an M.A. in 1973. She was employed by the Allen County School System as a teacher’s aide, social worker, and elementary teacher for 23 years. She never met a child she did not love. She also worked for Tri-County Electric, J.L. Turner and Son Wholesale, and kept books at W.D. Weaver’s Store.

Elsie was a member of Scottsville Baptist Church and taught Sunday School there for over 25 years and also taught at the Scottsville Mission. She was a member of the Daughters of American Revolution. She loved genealogy and to read, and part of her teaching career was spent teaching reading.

Survivors include her daughter, Cheryl Berry, and husband, Steve, of Greenville, Kentucky; cousin, Jane Jackson, of Scottsville, Kentucky; nephews, Rodney Welch, of Lexington, Kentucky, Fred Coots, of Scottsville, Kentucky, Ed Coots, of Franklin, Tennessee, Gary Coots, of Brentwood, Tennessee, and Ricky Cooksey of Bowling Green, Kentucky.

In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by; one son, Judson Coots; brother, Elwood Tabor; sister, Estelle Welch; nephew, Glyn Tabor; and niece, Betty Jo Welch.

Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, January 17, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Harwood & Strode Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Crescent Hill Cemetery in Scottsville, Kentucky.

Visitation will be held Sunday, January 17, 2021 from 10:00AM-2:00PM at Harwood & Strode Funeral Home.

Expressions of sympathy are suggested to Scottsville Baptist Church and can be made at the funeral home.

In accordance with the Governor’s Mandate, social distancing and face coverings are REQUIRED and NO PUBLIC lounge is available at this time.