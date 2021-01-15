Edna Mae Isenberg Dodson,75, of Glasgow, Ky passed away in her sleep on Wednesday, January 13th, 2021. She was born on June 4, 1945 to the late August and Hallie Toohey Isenberg. She lived a full and joyous life and touched the hearts of many. Edna was someone you could always rely on, someone who loved and cared for everyone she met. Edna was a former employee of SKF, R.R. Donnelly’s, and a long-term caregiver. She was of the Church of Christ Faith.

To cherish her memory, she leaves behind her daughter, Cindy Mercer Froggett of Glasgow, KY; granddaughters, Taylor Froggett Ferrell (Jonathan) and Baley Froggett of Glasgow, KY; stepdaughter, Sherry Bennett of Glasgow, KY; twin sister, Edith McCoy (Sammie) of Shepherdsville, KY; several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Faye Perkins; brother Daine Isenberg; Special Friend, Lanay White.

Funeral service for Edna Dodson will be 1:00pm Tuesday, January 19th at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday from 4:00pm until 8:00pm and on Tuesday morning until time for the service at the funeral home.

For those not able to attend, the service will be live streamed at 1:00pm Tuesday at www.facebook.com/crowfuneralhome.