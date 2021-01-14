Ray White, 74 of Oakland died Wednesday, January 13 at the Medical Center at Scottsville. The Warren County native was a son of the late George White and Dorothy Whitaker . He was a construction worker for South State Construction.

Ray’s survivors include his wife of 55 years, Shirley White; two children, Timmy White (Janet) and Michelle Trent (Carl); four grandchildren, Josh and Jordan White, Robbie Trent and Robin Rasdall (Billy); four great grandchildren; one brother, Johnny Allen; one sister, Brenda Long; two nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Hady & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Bethel Cemetery. A walk through visitation will be Friday 4-8 p.m. and Saturday 12-2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Those who wish to honor Ray in person at the visitation or the service must wear a mask or facial covering and practice social distancing while inside the funeral home.

The family request in lieu of flowers that donations be made to Hardy & Son Funeral Home to help with funeral expens