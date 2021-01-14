Mrs. Sheila Ann Branham White age 63, of Bowling Green, Kentucky formerly of Marrowbone passed away Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

She is survived by her daughter, Renea (& Jimmy) Cleary of Marrowbone, Kentucky, Granddaughters, Chelsea White of Burkesville, Kentucky, Jonnha Cleary of Burkesville, Kentucky, great grandchildren, Dante Carter, Kinslee White, Reagan Arnold, Halee Branham, her uncle, Russell Ballard of Burkesville, Kentucky, her aunt, Linda (and Jimmy) Bryant of Burkesville, Kentucky, several cousins also survive.

The funeral for Shelia White will be private. In lieu of Flowers the family would appreciate contributions be made to the funeral home to help pay burial expenses.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements.