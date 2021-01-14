Douglas “Doug” Turner Bartley, age 59, passed away Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at T J Samson Hospital. Born September 12, 1961 in Glasgow, KY, he was a son of Orval Turner Bartley, Summer Shade and Donnita Spear Bartley, Summer Shade, who survive. Doug was a heavy equipment operator and a farmer. He was a Christian.

Survivors, other than his parents, include Tema (Jeff) Noel, Nebraska; two brothers, Donald (Tammy Phillips) Bartley, Summer Shade and Danny (Larissa] Bartley, Summer Shade; special friend, Robin Paull; one grandchild Kimber Matthews; one step sister, Stephanie (Daniel) Davis.

Funeral services will be Sunday, January 17, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at McMurtrey Funeral Home, with Larry Noe officiating. Burial will follow in the Summer Shade Cemetery.

A walk through visitation will be Saturday, January 16, 2021, 12:00 noon-8:00 P.M. and on Sunday, January 17, 2021 after 8:00 A.M. until time of services at 2:00.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Summer Shade Fire Department.

Due to Covid restrictions face mask are required, limited seating and no food or drinks