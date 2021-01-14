Carolyn Carter Douglas, 69, of Scottsville, KY passed away Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at her residence. The Scottsville, KY native was a retired employee of Sumitomo, former employee of Washington Overall Manufacturing, former nurses aide at Allen County War Memorial Hospital and member of Oak Forest No. 2 Missionary Baptist Church. She was a daughter of the late Robert Barton Carter and Dixie Lee Calvert Carter Hinton.

She is survived by her husband: Edward L. Douglas, Scottsville, KY;

2 sons: Robert Douglas and wife, Tamara, Elizabethtown, KY; David Douglas and wife, Beverly, Adolphus, KY;

2 daughters: Teresa Stewart and Emily Creek and husband, Jeremy, all of Scottsville, KY;

3 sisters: Nancy Davis and husband, Curtis; Gayle Davis; Patricia Dillard and husband, Grant, all of Scottsville, KY;

2 sisters-in-law: Carol Carter and Marla Carter, both of Scottsville, KY;

8 grandchildren: Tabitha Douglas, Sebastian Douglas, Taylor Douglas, Carter Douglas, Heather Whitley, Stephanie Whitley, Jacob Stewart (Andrea) and Lilla Creek;

2 great grandchildren: Cadence Wondergem and Hayden Wondergem;

Several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by 2 brothers: Jimmy Carter and Gordon Carter and 1 brother-in-law: Danny Davis.

Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Friday at Goad Funeral Home with Bro. Lawrence Gilliam officiating and burial in Allen County Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 3:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Thursday at Goad Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Southern Kentucky. Donations may be made at Goad Funeral Home. According to the Kentucky Funeral Directors Association, social distancing and face mask are REQUIRED and NO PUBLIC lounge is available.