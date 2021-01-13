Thelma Lorene Maxey, 77, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Monday, January 11, 2021 at Barren County Nursing and Rehab. She was born in Cumberland County on January 31, 1943 to the late Terry H. and Cinda Crawford Scott. Thelma was a homemaker who co-owned and operated three general stores in Austin, Akersville, and Tracy with her loving late husband of 56 years, Morris S. Maxey. She was of the Christian faith and loved sewing, crocheting, and listening to music.

Survivors include, one daughter, Reeda Maxey Brooks (Orval) of Glasgow, Kentucky; one son, Morris Maxey, Jr. (Terra) of Austin, Kentucky; three grandchildren, Bradley Anderson of Glasgow, Kentucky, Marcus Maxey and Emma Kate Maxey, both of Austin, Kentucky; two sisters, Myrtie Shaw of Glasgow, Kentucky, Prudie Bishop (Robert) of Horse Cave, Kentucky; and two sisters-in-law, Shelia Houchens of Glasgow, Kentucky and Connie Childress of Lamb, Kentucky.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by an infant son, Kevin S. Maxey and two brothers, James Scott and Bobby Clark Scott.

The funeral service for Ms. Maxey will be private with burial in the Harlan’s Crossroads Cemetery in Monroe County. A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted in the care of Ms. Maxey. Please share your condolences with the family at www.crowfuneralhome.com.