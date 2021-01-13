George C. Wilson, Jr. age 78 of Cub Run passed away Tuesday afternoon Jan. 12th at his home. He was born in Greenfield, IN to the late George & Velma Cook Wilson. George was an herbal consultant and a veteran of U.S. Navy.

He is survived by his wife Kristy, two sons Casey and Jason Wilson, two daughters Audrey Gardner and Meagan Boone, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren also survive.

The family chose cremation and will schedule a private family service at a later time. Sego Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with their cremation choice.