Wednesday 13th January 2021
George C. Wilson, Jr.

  @ 1:17 pm

George C. Wilson, Jr. age 78 of Cub Run passed away Tuesday afternoon Jan. 12th  at his home.  He was born in Greenfield, IN to the late George & Velma Cook Wilson.  George was an herbal consultant and a veteran of U.S. Navy.

He is survived by his wife Kristy, two sons Casey and Jason Wilson, two daughters Audrey Gardner and Meagan Boone, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren also survive.

The family chose cremation and will schedule a private family service at a later time.  Sego Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with their cremation choice.

