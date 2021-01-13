Doug Glass, age 59, of Knob Lick, KY, passed away Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. He was a member of the Providence United Baptist Church.

He was the son of the late Walter Glass and the late Mable Sanders Glass. He was also preceded in death by a daughter Jessica Nicole Glass; brother Freddie Glass; sisters Glenda Hogan and Judy Hogan.

He is also survived by his wife, Melissa Spencer Glass; one son, Eric Glass (Melanie), Munfordville, KY; three step daughters, Blair Spencer, Louisville,KY, Wynonna Cooper (Jeremy), Knob Lick, KY, Billie Jean Blair (Jeremy), Cub Run, KY; three grandsons, Colton Glass, Munfordville, KY, Andrew Glass, Munfordville, KY, Jaxon Glass, Munfordville, KY; one granddaughter, Autumn Johnson, Louisville, KY; one step granddaughter, Gracey Hogan, Munfordville, KY; three sisters, Shirley Johnson (Harold), Brownsville, KY, Debbie Poynter (Ricky), Horse Cave, KY, Juanita Sexton , Munfordville, KY; one brother, Ronnie Glass (Louise), Munfordville, KY; brother-in-law, Bro. Dan Hogan, Horse Cave, KY.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Friday, January 15, 2021 and from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Brooks Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 1:00 PM, Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Brooks Funeral Home with Bro. Dan Hogan and Bro. Junior Logsdon officiating. Interment will be at Providence Church Cemetery, Horse Cave, KY.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.brooksfuneralhomeky.com.

Memorial Contributions can be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.