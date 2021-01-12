William H. Goff, Jr., 87, of Scottsville, KY passed away Monday, January 11, 2021 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. He was born and raised in Louisville, KY until his retirement from Ford Motor Company in 1998 where he worked for 46 years.

He moved to Scottsville, KY and was an avid UK basketball fan and proud union member. He enjoyed his race cars and was well known at the FMS at “Gump.” He loved building winning race cars, and at 87 years old, he could still tell you how to build and “cheat” these cars. His favorite moment for him was winning the 1979 championship in the only Ford in the division with Ron Hibbs.

He won countless races at FMS, Whitesville, Sportsdrome, Charlestown MSW, Brownstown, Anderson and Salem. His first drivers were Glen Kerns, Rudy Coffman, Tony Johnson and Ron Hibbs. He left racing in 1983 but always kept up with it. He enjoyed watching UK basketball games, race cars and drinking cold Bud Light. He served as a paratrooper in the U. S. Army 82nd Airborne Division from 1953 to 1955.

He was a son of the late William Henry Goff, Sr. and Ruby Brown Goff and husband of the late Barbara Etta Mulhall Goff.

He is survived by 2 sons: James K. Goff (Becky), Scottsville, KY and William E. Goff, Jr. (Peggy), Louisville, KY;

1 sister: Mary Goff, Louisville, KY;

4 grandchildren: Matthew C. Goff, Andrew T. Goff, Elizabeth Kellie Goff and Mackenzie Hill;

2 step grandchildren: William E. Cobb III (Dani) and Tara Trusty;

2 step great grandchildren: Vera N. Cobb and William E. Cobb IV.

A memorial service and burial in St. Elizabeth Cemetery in Clarkson, KY will be held at a later date. Cremation was chosen and Goad Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.