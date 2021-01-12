N. Nell Wolfe Colbert, age 83 of Louisville, departed this life on Monday, January 11, 2021 at her residence. The Edmonson County native was born on October 11, 1937 to the late Eddie and Goldia McCrady Wolfe. She was married to her husband of forty-eight years, late John T. Colbert, who also preceded her in death.

Nell was a former bookkeeper for the Jefferson County Board of Education. She was a member of Valley View Church and Beta Sigma Pi.

She leaves to honor her memory– son, John S. Colbert of Taylorsville; daughter, Renee Colbert Manning (David) of Hartford City, IN; two grandsons, Tommy Colbert and Justin Colbert (Jessica); great-grandsons, Zayne Colbert and Max Colbert; sister, Patricia Sappenfield; half brother, Frankie Wolfe (Judy); half sister, Cindy Meredith as well as many nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Jackie, Jimmy and Travis Wolfe; sisters, Irene Blanton, Dorothy Fulkerson and Nancy Vincent; her half brother, Johnny Wolfe and half sister, Sandy Duvall

Interment will be in Mt Zion Church Cemetery.

THE VISITATION AND FUNERAL SERVICE WILL BE PRIVATE.

– ARRANGEMENTS BY PATTON FUNERAL HOME BROWNSVILLE CHAPEL