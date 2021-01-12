Jonathan Lee Keeton, 67, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Tuesday, January 12th, at his home.

Jon was born in Detroit, MI on July 25, 1953, a son of the late Mary Marjorie (Cole) and Henry Claybourne Keeton.

Jon was the broadcasting owner of Kix Country Radio Station in Tompkinsville, KY.

Jon is survived by two daughters, Jamie Lynn Keeton, of Los Angeles, CA and Marjorie Keeton, of Mesa, AZ; two sons, Cole Keeton, of Lincoln, NE and Harrison Keeton, of Gilbert, AZ and two grandchildren; one sister, Jennifer Barber, of Michigan; four brothers, Jeff, Jamie and Jerrold Keeton, all of Michigan, and Joel Keeton, of Florida.

There will be no services at this time as cremation has been chosen. Please leave condolences at www.yokleytriblefuneralhome.com

Arrangements are under the direction of Yokley Trible Funeral Home.