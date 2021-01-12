David Lee White, age 74, of Summer Shade, passed away Monday, January 11, 2021 at T J Samson Hospital in Glasgow, KY.

Born December 20, 1946, in Glasgow, he was a son of the late Ernest [Slick] and Geneva White. He was the husband of Kathy Woodrum White for 52 years, who survives.

He was an electrician who was medically retired after 17 years at SKF Company. He was a faithful member and clerk of the Summer Shade Missionary Baptist Church. He was a very proud United States Air Force veteran, serving for 6 years. During his service he was stationed in Thailand during the Viet Nam Conflict. He was the former Chairman of the Board of the Summer Shade Volunteer Fire Department for 20 years and a member of the board of the Summer Shade Cemetery.

Survivors, other than his wife, include one son, Bryan White, Murfreesboro, TN; one granddaughter, Katie Beth White; 2 aunts, Ollie Huff and Mildred Fletcher; one niece, April Anderson and one nephew, Jeremy Anderson.

Preceding him in death besides his parents, were a special aunt and uncle Howard and Bea Bow; one sister, Vicky Anderson and one niece, Shannon Anderson.

Private family funeral services will be Friday, January 14, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at the Summer Shade Missionary Baptist Church with limited seating. Services will be aired on 88.5 FM in the parking lot. Brother Chad Harston will be officiating the service, with burial to follow in the Summer Shade Cemetery, with military honors. A walk through visitation will be Thursday, January 13, 2021, 3:00-7:00 P.M. at the Summer Shade Missionary Baptist Church and on Friday after 9:00 A.M. until time of services at 1:00.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Summer Shade Volunteer Fire Department or a local veterans association.

Due to Covid restrictions face mask are required as well as social distancing.