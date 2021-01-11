William Henry Philpott, Sr. age 73 of Canmer passed away Sunday at T.J. Samson Community Hospital.

He was the son of the late Clyde & Lorene Maulden Philpott. He was a maintenance employee with Hart County.

William was a member of Calvary Missionary Baptist Church and a veteran of the U.S. Army.

He was preceded in death by his first wife Gail, a son Bill and a grandson Aaron.

He is survived by is wife-Vickie, three daughters Cindy Corbin, Sierra Philpott and Marie Philpott all of Canmer,

Three sons Alex McKinney, Camron Philpott and Michael Philpott all of Canmer, three step-sons Joshua McKinney of Cave City, James McKinney of Sonora and Michael McKinney of Elizabethtown, one brother Ed Philpott, 18 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for William Henry Philpott will be 1pm Wednesday, Jan. 13th in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with limited seating due to the state regulations. Bro. Donnie Wilson will be officiating. Burial will be in the Center Point Cemetery. Visitation will be after 9:30am Wednesday at the Sego Funeral Home.