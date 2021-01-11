Robert Leslie Harlow, 75, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Sunday, January 10, 2021 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital. He was born in Glasgow, Kentucky on June 1, 1945 to the late James U. and Ruby Lucille Walker Harlow. Robert was a local farmer and attended Temple Hill Baptist Church. He was an avid sports fan and loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Survivors include his loving wife, Linda Shelton Harlow; one son, Jimmy Harlow (Lynn); one daughter, Racquel Moore (John); six grandchildren, Regan Rosado, Hunter Harlow, Railey Rosado, Jackson Harlow, Natalie Moore, Ella Moore; one sister, Joyce Jones (Doug); and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Duward Harlow, Evelyn Martin, Lawrence Harlow, Louise McGuire, Lester Harlow, Harold Harlow, Rex Harlow, and Ronnie Harlow.

The funeral service for Mr. Harlow will be private with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted in the care of Mr. Harlow. Please share your condolences with the family at www.crowfuneralhome.com.