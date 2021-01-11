Peggy Ann Wilson, 72, of Scottsville, KY passed away Sunday, January 10, 2021, at her residence in Scottsville, KY.

She was born November 24, 1948 in Detroit, MI to the late Bruce Wilson and Florence Bailey Lawfield. Peggy worked as a waitress for many years at Earl G Dumplin’s Restaurant, where she retired.

She is survived by one son, Glenn Wilson, and wife, April, Clinton Township, MI;

One daughter, Gail Scherer, and husband, Stuart, Adolphus, KY;

One stepdaughter, Dawn Dowell, Shelby Township, MI;

One brother, David Lawfield, Detroit, MI;

One sister, Jacqueline Korte, Sterling Heights, MI;

One half-brother, Mark Wilson, and one half-sister, Opal Wilson, both of MI.

Six grandchildren and one great-grandchild also survive.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother, Robert Lawfield, a stepbrother, Glenn Lawfield, and a sister, Janice Lawfield.

Cremation was chosen and no services will be held at this time, Harwood & Strode Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.