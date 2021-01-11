Nancibelle Buchanon Shockley, 79, of Scottsville, KY passed away Thursday, January 7, 2021 at her residence. The Scottsville, KY native was a homemaker, former co-owner and operator of G-Pa’s, former employee of Washington Overall Manufacturing, Sumitomo and Eaton Corporation. She was a member of Red Hill Missionary Baptist Church and former member of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church where she served as Sunday School teacher.

She was a daughter of the late Ruby Ottis “R. O.” Buchanon and Pernie Ethel Taylor Buchanon.

She is survived by her husband: Dennis “G-Pa” Shockley, Scottsville, KY and loving pet “Sonny”;

1 daughter: Cheryl Petty and husband, Phillip, Scottsville, KY;

2 sisters-in-law: Juanita Buchanon, Bowling Green, KY and June Buchanon, GA;

4 grandchildren: Charitie Cook (James), Sara Sanspree, Katie Houchens (Nathan) and Sierra Norris;

13 great grandchildren: Hannah Cook, Samantha Cook, Joshua Cook, Kaylee Cook, Carol Ann Cook, Hunter Strain, Kadence Strain, Shyla Houchens, Isaac Straughn, Bianca Martin, Iker Montiel-Montejano, Aden Sanspree and Aven Sanspree.

She was preceded in death by a daughter: Carol Vivian Emery; a son: Hector Talbot Shockley; 3 sisters: Bonnie Leath, Iris Cline and Gwen Marr; 4 brothers: R. O. Buchanon, Jr., Riley Buchanon, Kenneth Buchanon and Kermit Buchanon.

Funeral service will be 12:00 noon Monday at Goad Funeral Home with Bro. Frank Stinson and Bro. Eric Davis officiating and burial in Allen County Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Sunday and after 7:00 a.m. to funeral time Monday at Goad Funeral Home. The service can be viewed live on the Goad Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at 12:00 noon Monday. According to the Kentucky Funeral Director’s Association, social distancing and face masks are required and there is NO PUBLIC lounge available.