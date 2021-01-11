Mike Lile, age 66, of Horse Cave, passed away Friday, January 8, 2021 at his home. He was a native of Hart County and loved fishing. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He retired from Dart Container in Horse Cave after 35 years.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Gayle Lile; his parents. Willie and Prudy Lile; two brothers, Bill and Steve Lile; one sister, Pamela Lile.

He is survived by his son, Dewayne Lile (Amanda); one grandson, Oliver Lile; four brothers, Chester Lile (Judy), Roger Lile (Ruby), Butch Lile, and Kevin Lile (Sandy); five sisters, Sheryl Latham, Debbie Dalrymple (Lou), Beck Bush (Sam), Robin Adwell (Doug), and Kim Bishop.

Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, January 11, 2021 at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Winn Funeral Home from 4-8 p.m. on Sunday, January 10, and from 9 a.m. until time of service on Monday.

