John Earl Harper, Sr., 77, of Edmonton passed away Sunday, January 10, 2021 at T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow. Born June 11, 1943 in Adair County he was the son of the late John Henry “Doc” and Mary Magaline “Maggie” Harper. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a grandson Brent and a brother Roger.

John Earl will be remembered for his zest of life and as owner/operator of D.J. Snack Shack around Edmonton. His yellow food service truck was known for great BBQ. He was of the Baptist faith and family was a top priority to him. He along with his wife and companion of 19 years loved spending time with family, traveling and camping. He enjoyed trucking with his sons.

John Earl is survived by his wife Debbie Watts Harper of Edmonton. His children, Scotty (Tammy) Harper, Marty (Shannon) Harper, Kandis (Matt) Gallagher and Little John (Kim) Harper all of Edmonton. His stepchildren, Mike (Lassie) Ritchie of Cornettsville, Kentucky. Lee Ann (Tim) Creech of Morehead. Jessica Evans (Kyle) of Edmonton. Three brothers and two sisters. Marshal (Linda) Harper and Billy (Loretta) Harper all of Edmonton. Tommy (Pat) Harper of Gallatin, Tn. Linda (Gary) Taylor and Susie White all of Glasgow. Grandchildren, Chris, Joey, Brock, Andria, Cody, Gracie, Justin, Elizabeth, Konnor, John Westen, Destiny, MaKenzy, Darriel, Jordon, Colton, Clay and Forest. Great-grandchildren. Jacqueline, Alexis, Little Joe, Brooklynn, Samuel, Dylan, William, Bella, Kaden, Oakley, Summer and Aria.

A celebration of life to honor John Earl will be held at a later date to be announced. Cremation was chosen and no visitation or service is scheduled at this time.

Butler Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted to the care of Mr. Harper.