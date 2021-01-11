Donna Taylor, 74 of Munfordville passed away Sunday, Jan. 10th at her granddaughter’s home in Munfordville.

She was born in Gary, IN to the late Fred Charles & Olive Marie Edwards Cash. She was a former property manager for a real estate company.

Donna is survived by two sons Robert Taylor & his wife Sharon of Munfordville and Jeff Taylor & his wife Jill of Valparaiso, IN, three sisters Sharlene Necco, Janet Cash & Debbie Cash, four grandchildren Erin, Abbigale, Grady and Haley, four great-grandchildren also survive

The family chose cremation. Sego Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with their cremation choice.