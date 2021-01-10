Mrs. Peggy Ann Crum Holbrook, age 73, of Gamaliel, passed away peacefully, on Friday, January 8, 2021, at TJ Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow. She was born on May 28, 1947, a daughter of the late Rex William and Mamie (Chaffin) Crum. She was united in marriage to Kenneth E. Holbrook on August 26, 1967. Mrs. Peggy received her Masters Degree, and Rank I in Education with an undergraduate in Drama. She retired from The Monroe County Board of Education in 1999 but accomplished many things in her span with the school system. She was a founding member of The Monroe County Arts Council, The Glasgow Community Band, Co-Founder of Monroe County Youth Theatre, KEA, and NEA Retired Member, she was a professional actor, and avid supporter of Horse Cave Theatre, and Barn Lot Theatre, and a member of The National Thespian Society. She was a member of Tompkinsville Church of Christ. Of all her accomplishments, and recognitions, nothing held a higher satisfaction than that of being a grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She is survived by her husband of fifty-three years, Kenneth Holbrook of Gamaliel, two sons; Mike and his wife Kim Holbrook of Cookeville, Tennessee, and Josh Holbrook of Gamaliel, three brothers in law; Jerry Turner, Carlos Holbrook, and Jim Fields. Four sisters in law; Brenda Fields, Phyllis Carraway, Freda, and Margie Holbrook, five grandchildren; Amber (Neil) Lawson, Tyler Jobe, Myra, Caulyn, and Noah Holbrook. Three great-grandchildren; Annastasia, and Dwayne Lawson, and Owen Hunter also survive.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Holbrook will be conducted on Monday, January 11, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. from The Anderson Bartley Gamaliel Chapel, with burial to follow in The Gamaliel Cemetery. Visitation with the family will begin on Sunday after 5:00 p.m. and continue on Monday morning after 8:00 a.m. and continue until time for the funeral service at 11:00.

Pallbearers; Hillary Burgess, Steve Irvin, Chris Holbrook, Chris Jones, Keith Carraway, and Shane Fields.

Honorary Pallbearers; Mrs. Peggy’s Drama Students from 1971-2016.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to The Gamaliel Cemetery in honor of Mrs. Peggy.

