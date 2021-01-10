Mary Tinsley Maynard, 75, of Scottsville, KY passed away Sunday, January 10, 2021 at Cal Turner Rehab & Specialty Care. The Scottsville, KY native was a homemaker and former employee of Hillcrest Nursing Home, Friendship Manor and Life Skills. She was a daughter of the late Lev Eunice Tinsley and Vera Frances Victory Tinsley and wife of the late Jimmy “Jim Bob” Maynard.

She is survived by 3 sons: Terry Maynard (Carla), Jerry Maynard (Fredia) and Timmy Maynard (Doris), all of Scottsville, KY;

2 daughters: Gail Sloan (Richard) and Vickie Lynn Carter (Timmy), all of Scottsville, KY; 2 sisters: Shirley Slack and Brenda Pendleton (George Russell), all of Franklin, KY; 5 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, 3 step grandchildren and 9 step great grandchildren; Several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by 1 son: Larry Gene Maynard; 1 niece: Mary Delois Hutchison; 2 half sisters: Eunice Witcher and Mary Ann Tinsley.

Funeral service will be 12:00 p.m. Tuesday at Goad Funeral Home with Bro. Todd Bullington officiating and burial in New Bethel Baptist Cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday and after 7:00 a.m. Tuesday at Goad Funeral Home.