Mrs. Inell “Mammie Nell” Hammer, age 89 of The Rock Bridge Community, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 8, 2021, at The Medical Center of Bowling Green. She was born in Monroe County on May 2, 1931, a daughter of the late Jack and Debbie (Strode) Bartley. She was united in marriage to Herman Reed Hammer who preceded her in death in 2010. She loved and babysat many children over her eighty-nine years. She was a faithful member of Phillipi Church of Christ, and enjoyed gardening, cooking, and working in her flower beds.

She is survived by two daughters; Darlene Murphy of Summer Shade, Diane Turner of Mud Lick, and one son; Danny Hammer also of Summer Shade. One sister; Mrs. Edith Cleary of Tompkinsville, nine grandchildren, and nineteen great-grandchildren also survive.

Other than her parents, and husband she was preceded in death by four brothers; Billy, Ben, Leslie, and Lynn Bartley, three sisters; Dolly McMillian, Ida Thompson, and Nova Pearl Bartley, and one grandson, Troy Murphy.

Funeral services for Mrs. Hammer will be conducted on Tuesday, January 12, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. from the chapel of Anderson-Bartley Funeral Home in Tompkinsville with burial to follow in the Old Mt. Hermon Cemetery. Visitation with the family will begin on Monday, after 5:00 p.m., and continue Tuesday morning after 8:00 and continue until time for services at 11.

Alternate expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to assist the family with final expenses and may be made at the funeral home.

Pallbearers; Joe, Patrick, Ethan, Benny, Scotty Hammer, and Thomas Murphy

Honorary Pallbearers; Aidin and Khole Hammer, Braxton and Matthew Hammer, James Oakley Davis, Brennan Murphy, Chelsea, Caitlyn, Avery, and Haley Hammer

Anderson-Bartley Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Hammer.