Dennis Wayne Jones, 72 of Smiths Grove died Friday, January 8, 2021 at the Medical Center.

He was a son of the late James Lawrence Jones and Carrie Lewis Jones. He is preceded in death by a sister, Kathy Jones Belk and a brother, Larry Jones. Dennis was a retired employee of Atmos Energy, a member of Nolin United Baptist Church, Bowling Green Masonic Lodge #73 F&AM. He was a firefighter for many years at Richardsville Volunteer Fire Department, served on the Fire Department Board at Richardsville and Smiths Grove, and he was a former member of the Warren County Board of Education.

Leaving to cherish his memories are his wife of 51 years Pamela Brooks Jones; his three children, Jamie Parke (Chris), Cherrie Pierce (Terry) and Brandon Jones; four grandchildren, Austin and Mason Pierce and Lucas and Blake Jones; four brothers, Danny Jones (Hilda), Jerry Jones (Debra), Maxie Jones (Margaret) and Ricky Jones (Debbie); several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Nolin United Baptist Church with visitation from 10 a.m-1 p.m.at the church and burial in the church cemetery. A walk through visitation will be Tuesday 12-8 p.m. at Hardy and Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel.

All those who wish to honor and remember Dennis in person at the visitation or the service must wear a mask or facial covering and practice social distancing while inside the funeral home and church for the safety of those in attendance.

The family request in lieu of flowers donations be made to St. Judes Childrens Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105