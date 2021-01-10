David L. Rankin, age 75, of Glasgow, died Saturday, January 9, 2021 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. He was born in Albany, KY on August 4, 1945 to the late Gilbert Lewis Rankin and the late Virginia (Coffey) Bow. David was a supervisor at Dana Corporation and attended Coral Hill Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Shelia Rankin; one daughter, Kim Emberton(Tim) of Glasgow; two grandchildren, Taylor Brice (Chris) of Bowling Green and Tyler Emberton (Haley) of Glasgow. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Ann Feuston. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, January 12th at the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. All those who wish to honor and remember Mr. Rankin in person at the service must wear a mask or other appropriate facial covering and practice physical distancing for the safety of those in attendance.