Charles Robert “Bobby” Smith, age 85, of Glasgow, KY formerly of

Munfordville, passed away Saturday, January 9, 2021, at T. J. Samson

Community Hospital in Glasgow, KY. He was a farmer.

He was the son of the late Carl Smith and the late Julia Bledsoe Smith. He

was also preceded in death by a son-in-law, Rick Simmons and a brother

Billy Bryant Smith.

He is also survived by his wife and best friend of 68 years, Shirley Wright

Smith; one daughter, Mary Ellen Simmons, Franklin, KY; one granddaughter,

Shelby Smith Johnson; one great granddaughter, Jacey Smith Johnson;

longtime caregiver, Wanda Long; one sister-in-law, Gelene Smith, Glasgow.

The family will be having a walk through for friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00

PM CT, Tuesday, January 12, 2021 and from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM CT,

Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at Brooks Funeral Home. Funeral service will

be 11:00 AM CT, Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at Brooks Funeral Home with

Bro. Earlene Branstetter officiating.

Entombment will be at Horse Cave Cemetery, Horse Cave, KY.

Memorial contributions can be made to Horse Cave Cemetery and can be left

at Brooks Funeral Home.