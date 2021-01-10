Bro. James Albert Houchin, age 95 of Brownsville, departed this life on Friday, January 8, 2021. The Edmonson County native was born on November 21, 1925 to the late C.B. and Lizzie Kersey Houchin . He was married to Christine Graham Houchin, who preceded him in death.

Albert was a WWII Army veteran, and a retired welder for Detrex Chemical Co. He was an ordained Baptist minister and a member of Otter Gap Missionary Baptist Church.

He leaves to honor his memory– two sons, Jimmy Houchin (Roberta) of Horse Cave and Farron Houchin (Rebecca) of Cottontown, TN; three daughters, Donna Lightfoot of Chalybeate, Ramona Sue McDonough (Russell) of Kennesaw, GA and Sherian Parsley (Randy) of Brownsville; thirteen grandchildren; twenty-five great-grandchildren and twenty-one great-great grandchildren He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Edith Wilson and Linda Elmore. .

Interment will be in Otter Gap Church Cemetery with military services by Nesbit Alexander Memorial VFW Post # 6937.

VISITATION

12—7pm, Monday, January 11, 2021

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

THE FUNERAL SERVICE WILL BE PRIVATE

– ARRANGEMENTS BY PATTON FUNERAL HOME BROWNSVILLE CHAPEL –