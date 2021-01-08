Kerry Newport, age 60, of Adolphus, Kentucky passed away Thursday, January 7, 2021, at his home. He was born on September 29, 1960, the son of the late Charles Mitchell and Mildred Inez (Hood) Newport.

He is survived by his wife Sherry (Clowers) Newport; two sons, Michael Newport (Jessica) of Bowling Green, Kentucky and Matthew Newport (

Kristin) of Glasgow, Kentucky; one daughter, Tiffany Massingale (Aaron) of Lafayette, Tennessee; one sister, Sharon Newport of Lebanon, Tennessee; one aunt, Jean Phillips of Reedley, California, four step-children, Dana Clowers, Dakota Clowers, Chris Smith, and Jeremy Smith; three grandchildren, Waylon Newport, Corbin Massingale, and Kenzlee Massingale; the mother of his children, Ann Ritter Newport; several step-grandchildren also survive.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Cordell and Inez Newport and Levie and Hazel Ritter; two aunts, Ruth Copass and Margie Proffitt.

All visitation and services are private by request of Mr. Newport.

Anderson-Bartley Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Kerry Newport.